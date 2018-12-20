Dr. Elliott Rosenbaum, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliott Rosenbaum, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Elliott Rosenbaum, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
1804 San Marco Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Directions
(904) 252-7979
Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum?
I really like this guy, he helped me out a bunch.
About Dr. Elliott Rosenbaum, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1336387166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.