See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Janousek works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD
Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD
8 (291)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Palmer, OD
Dr. Matthew Palmer, OD
8 (261)
View Profile
Dr. Ryan Garber, OD
Dr. Ryan Garber, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Office
    300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-7255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Eye Specialists
    7245 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-5012
  3. 3
    Gilbert Office
    4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 830-0120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Janousek?

    Photo: Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Janousek to family and friends

    Dr. Janousek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Janousek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD.

    About Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588184204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janousek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janousek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janousek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janousek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janousek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.