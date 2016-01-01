Dr. Janousek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD
Overview
Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Janousek works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Arizona Eye Specialists7245 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012
-
3
Gilbert Office4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 830-0120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janousek?
About Dr. Elliott Janousek, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1588184204
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janousek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janousek works at
Dr. Janousek speaks Chinese.
Dr. Janousek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janousek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janousek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janousek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.