Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (17)
Overview

Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hempstead, NY. 

Dr. Weld works at Nassau Operating Company LLC in Hempstead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau Operating Company LLC
    1 Greenwich St, Hempstead, NY 11550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 554-7295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Independent Forensic Evaluation
Independent Forensic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Doctor Weld is an excellent and honest psychologist. She was appointed by the court to my case. My ex-wife has sadly alienated my five children from me. The Doctor is highly knowledgeable and experienced and clearly saw right through those tactics.
    — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578708079
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale University -- Post-Baccalaureate Courses in Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weld works at Nassau Operating Company LLC in Hempstead, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weld’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

