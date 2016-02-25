Ellen Trojnar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Trojnar, MS
Overview
Ellen Trojnar, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA.
Locations
- 1 198 E Whiting Ave Ste 1, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 626-0535
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great listner and is very patient. She is always on time and ready to go. She is my 3rd therapist and i finally found someone who makes me feel like someone understands.
About Ellen Trojnar, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1578501284
