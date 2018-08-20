Ellen Stephan, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Stephan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ellen Stephan, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ellen Stephan, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Ellen Stephan works at
Locations
Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ellen is very easy to communicate with and I don’t feel rushed during my appointments. I have recently switched my three teen daughters to her and they fee very comfortable talking with her.
About Ellen Stephan, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871873521
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
