Ellen Somberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Somberg, PSY
Overview
Ellen Somberg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 30 N Michigan Ave Ste 506, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 346-1354
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Somberg?
About Ellen Somberg, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619939865
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Somberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Somberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Ellen Somberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Somberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Somberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Somberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.