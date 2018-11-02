Dr. Slawsby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Slawsby, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Slawsby, PHD is a Psychologist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Slawsby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boston Smiles151 Merrimac St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-6090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slawsby?
Very easy to talk to, compassionate and genuinely interested. Without going into specifics (as I care to remain anonymous) I can say that Dr. Slawsby has helped me to gain new insights into just about everything. Things are on the upswing.
About Dr. Ellen Slawsby, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477666329
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slawsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slawsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slawsby works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slawsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slawsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slawsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slawsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.