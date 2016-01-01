See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Ellen Shields, LCSW

Psychology
4 (4)
Overview

Ellen Shields, LCSW is a Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Ellen Shields works at TANCREDI LAURENCE MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tancredi Laurence MD
    129b E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-4782
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Ellen Shields, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750464327
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Shields works at TANCREDI LAURENCE MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Ellen Shields’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ellen Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

