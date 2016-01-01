Dr. Ellen Shapiro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Shapiro, PHD
Dr. Ellen Shapiro, PHD is a Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from George Peabody College Of Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Ellen Shapiro, Ph.D.1003 N Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 222-0003
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Psychology
- English
- 1356408264
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- George Peabody College Of Vanderbilt University
- Florida State University
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.