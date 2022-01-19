Dr. Nakhnikian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Nakhnikian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Nakhnikian, PHD is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Nakhnikian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christina M Mccann Phd Psychologist Pllc130 ALLENS CREEK RD, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 473-5810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakhnikian?
The best
About Dr. Ellen Nakhnikian, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154374858
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhnikian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhnikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakhnikian works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhnikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhnikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhnikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhnikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.