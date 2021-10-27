Ellen Lasser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Lasser, PNP
Overview
Ellen Lasser, PNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Cortlandt Manor, NY.
Ellen Lasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Lasser?
Ellen Lasser is amazing. She asks very thoughtful questions and takes the time to thoroughly listen to my child's responses. My 13 year old daughter was able to open up about some challenging issues because she trusts Ellen. I am really grateful to have Ellen Lasser treating my children.
About Ellen Lasser, PNP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659582674
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Lasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ellen Lasser works at
Ellen Lasser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Lasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Lasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Lasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.