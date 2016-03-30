See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Phoenix, AZ
Ellen Labelle, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ellen Labelle, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Ellen Labelle works at Insomnia Expertz, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Solutions P.c.
    3040 E Cactus Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2016
    Ellen is a wonderful counselor and has spoken with many of my family members and friends over the years. She has become a trusted advisor to many people I know, and a voice of calm reason in the storm that life can often be...I highly recommend Ellen LaBelle!
    Nashville, TN — Mar 30, 2016
    Ellen Labelle, LMFT
    About Ellen Labelle, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982785184
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Labelle, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Labelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ellen Labelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Labelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Labelle works at Insomnia Expertz, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Ellen Labelle’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ellen Labelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Labelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Labelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Labelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

