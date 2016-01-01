Dr. Rochman Kovacs accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellen Rochman Kovacs, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Rochman Kovacs, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 1081 Westwood Blvd Ste 230, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 463-7410
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ellen Rochman Kovacs, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952625931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rochman Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochman Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochman Kovacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochman Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochman Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.