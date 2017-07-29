See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Medford, MA
Ellen Klee, NP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ellen Klee, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medford, MA. 

Ellen Klee works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 29, 2017
I cannot say enough good things about Ellen. I am dealing with a complicated pregnancy with gestational diabetes and she has really helped me understand the disease and what's important and what isn't, while helping me feel much more relaxed about it all! I am in medical field, but with no experience in this area, so of course I had a million technical questions and clarification questions. Unlike my ob, she was never bothered or offended by my questions and took the time to answer them clearly
Everett, MA — Jul 29, 2017
Photo: Ellen Klee, NP
About Ellen Klee, NP

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013206572
Frequently Asked Questions

Ellen Klee, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Klee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ellen Klee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ellen Klee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ellen Klee works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Medford, MA. View the full address on Ellen Klee’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ellen Klee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Klee.

