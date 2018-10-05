Dr. Ellen Kelman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Kelman, PHD is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Ellen G Kelman Phd PC10165 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 899-4077
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kelman is a gift from God, as they say. I have been a patient for quite a while and am so grateful I found this wonderful therapist during a challenging time in my life. Dr. Kelman is a gifted, patient and empathic professional who truly cares about her patients. She has a great sense of humor coupled with a warm personality that makes one immediately feel safe and comfortable. Ten stars plus!
Dr. Kelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.