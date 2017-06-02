See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chicago, IL
Ellen Katz, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ellen Katz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chicago, IL. 

Ellen Katz works at Inner Balance, Northbrook, IL in Chicago, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sankofa Psychological Services
    333 N Michigan Ave Ste 711, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 224-0244
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Inner Balance, Northbrook, IL
    350 Pfingsten Rd Ste 107, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 810-2331
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2017
    Ellen Katz is the very, very finest therapist I have ever seen in my entire ilife. She is empathetic, knowledgeable, brilliant, warm and all about healing. If you can get into see her, it is probably going to be one of the best decisions you've ever made in your life.
    Northbrook, IL — Jun 02, 2017
    About Ellen Katz, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508078460
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Katz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ellen Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Ellen Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

