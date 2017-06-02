Ellen Katz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ellen Katz, LMFT
Overview
Ellen Katz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chicago, IL.
Ellen Katz works at
Locations
Sankofa Psychological Services333 N Michigan Ave Ste 711, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (847) 224-0244Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Inner Balance, Northbrook, IL350 Pfingsten Rd Ste 107, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (312) 810-2331Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Ellen Katz is the very, very finest therapist I have ever seen in my entire ilife. She is empathetic, knowledgeable, brilliant, warm and all about healing. If you can get into see her, it is probably going to be one of the best decisions you've ever made in your life.
About Ellen Katz, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Katz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ellen Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.