Ellen Higgins, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Ellen Higgins, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cold Spring, NY. 

Ellen Higgins works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Ellen Higgins, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1427265081
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Higgins works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. View the full address on Ellen Higgins’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ellen Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Higgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

