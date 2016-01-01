Ellen Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Greenberg, MA
Ellen Greenberg, MA is a Counselor in Kingston, PA.
Ellen Greenberg works at
Robert H. Kammen Psy.d.250 Pierce St Ste 214, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 718-1760
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Ellen Greenberg, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1962515726
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ellen Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.