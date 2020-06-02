Dr. Ellen Fredericks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredericks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Fredericks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Fredericks, PHD is a Psychologist in Trenton, MI. They graduated from Ph.D. Clinical Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1545 Kingsway Ct Ste 201A, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 646-1963
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fredericks is excellent. She is very flexible with scheduling. I found she helped me tremendously with my depression and anxiety using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
About Dr. Ellen Fredericks, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437260247
Education & Certifications
- Ph.D. Clinical Psychology
