Dr. Ellen Emerson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Emerson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Emerson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Statesboro, GA.
Dr. Emerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ellen N. Emerson Phd LLC112 N College St, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 764-3595
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emerson?
Ellen Emerson has always been warm, caring, professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ellen Emerson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225133838
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.