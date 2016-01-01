Dr. Ellen Dornelas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dornelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Dornelas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Dornelas, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Danbury, CT.
Dr. Dornelas works at
Locations
Grow Therapy83 Wooster Hts Ste 125, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 244-8379Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ellen Dornelas, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1083627608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dornelas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dornelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dornelas works at
Dr. Dornelas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornelas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dornelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dornelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.