See All Registered Nurses in Missoula, MT
Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN Icon-share Share Profile

Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN

Psychiatric Nursing
3 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN is a Psychiatric Nurse in Missoula, MT. 

Ellen Dewolfe works at sole practitioner in Missoula, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Stephen R. Mandler, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
    125 Bank St Ste 310, Missoula, MT 59802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 549-7325
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ellen Dewolfe?

    Apr 06, 2021
    I have been a patient of Ellen's since the 90's when I had a severe episode of depression and anxiety. The meds she has prescribed have kept me in remission for majority of this time. If I ever had symptoms they were relatively mild and Ellen has always picked the medicines that always got me back to few if any symptoms. She is smart, kind, and I have so much respect for her as an expert clinician and compassionate person.
    Kristin — Apr 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN
    How would you rate your experience with Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ellen Dewolfe to family and friends

    Ellen Dewolfe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ellen Dewolfe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN.

    About Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174639199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Dewolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Dewolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Dewolfe works at sole practitioner in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Ellen Dewolfe’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Ellen Dewolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Dewolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Dewolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Dewolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.