Ellen Dauber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ellen Dauber, MAMFT
Ellen Dauber, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Barbara Griswold, LMFT, San Jose, CA4100 Moorpark Ave Ste 116, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (405) 354-8176
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
At ease, she doesnt tell me what to do, but give subtle advice and guidance. Hard to find a therapist for anyone, it took me years of trial and error. Ellen is just wonderful.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Ellen Dauber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Ellen Dauber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Dauber.
