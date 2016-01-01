See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Gastroenterology
Ella Sanman is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Ella Sanman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Ella Sanman

  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1750751483
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

