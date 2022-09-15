Ella Gray, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ella Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ella Gray, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Ella Gray, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Gaithersburg, MD.
Guiding Principles Counseling Services, LLC957 Russell Ave Ste A, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 990-2777Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Prudential
- Tricare
I started seeing Ella back in late summer 2021. I had never been to therapy before and wanted/ needed a therapist that could help me navigate everything going on in my life. Ella has provided me a safe space full of encouragement judgment free. I really appreciate this as a black woman because it’s hard finding a therapist that understands and/or can relate to the struggles we face in this world. She has helped me work through so much personally, mentally, and emotionally. I can honestly say she has changed my perspective on therapy as a whole in the best way. Meeting with her every week provides me a sense of stability, routine, and freedom to let everything out. I always leave the session feeling heard, understood, valued, and cared for. She is direct, honest, compassionate, and thorough. If you’re looking for a therapist that keeps it real and actually cares about the mental health of their clients, Ms. Ella Gray is the therapist for you TRUST ME!
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1194034041
- Troy University
