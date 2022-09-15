See All Psychotherapists in Gaithersburg, MD
Ella Gray, LCPC

Psychotherapy
5 (145)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ella Gray, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Gaithersburg, MD. 

Ella Gray works at Guiding Principles Counseling Services, LLC, Gaithersburg, MD in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Guiding Principles Counseling Services, LLC
    957 Russell Ave Ste A, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 990-2777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Prudential
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ella Gray, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194034041
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Troy University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ella Gray, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ella Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ella Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ella Gray accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ella Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ella Gray works at Guiding Principles Counseling Services, LLC, Gaithersburg, MD in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Ella Gray’s profile.

    145 patients have reviewed Ella Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ella Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ella Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ella Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

