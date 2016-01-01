Ella Comeau, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ella Comeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ella Comeau, OTR
Overview
Ella Comeau, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Ella Comeau works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ella Comeau?
About Ella Comeau, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1689247983
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ella Comeau using Healthline FindCare.
Ella Comeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ella Comeau works at
Ella Comeau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ella Comeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ella Comeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ella Comeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.