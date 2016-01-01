See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Woodland Hills, CA
Overview

Ella Begelfor, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Woodland Hills, CA. 

Ella Begelfor works at Alla Branzburg LCSW in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alla Branzburg LCSW
    21243 Ventura Blvd Ste 229, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 207-1191

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Ella Begelfor, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Georgian and Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053540294
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • City University NY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Ella Begelfor, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ella Begelfor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ella Begelfor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Ella Begelfor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ella Begelfor works at Alla Branzburg LCSW in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Ella Begelfor’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Ella Begelfor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ella Begelfor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ella Begelfor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ella Begelfor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

