Elizaveta House, APRN-BC
Offers telehealth
Elizaveta House, APRN-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN.
Elizaveta House works at
North Memorial Health -minnetonka Medical Center15450 Highway 7 Ste 100, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After many doctors I have found Eliza to be the most sincere and thorough about my care. She does not judge and listens but also emits her practice/knowledge into my care without minimizing or maximizing unnecessary areas of concern (while also being prompt). I trust her input and think she is an amazing doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1477845741
- Donetsk National University
Elizaveta House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizaveta House accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizaveta House using Healthline FindCare.
Elizaveta House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizaveta House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizaveta House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.