Dr. Moore accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabethann Moore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabethann Moore, PHD is a Psychologist in Daphne, AL.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sara W. Garrett Lmft LLC27625 US Highway 98 Bldg A, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 626-7959
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
The best there is. Compassionate, kind, and caring.
About Dr. Elizabethann Moore, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861763245
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.