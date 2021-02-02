Dr. Elizabeth Zedaran, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zedaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Zedaran, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Zedaran, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Richardson, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 N Central Expy Ste 113, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 793-0158
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had 4 sessions thru my EAP for anxiety....found her very knowledgeable and extremely helpful. She recommended I see my PCP for my symptoms on our 1st visit...which i did do and did see a significant improvement. Bless her and her practice. I am now sleeping again and have new coping skills to better manage my stresses
About Dr. Elizabeth Zedaran, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zedaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zedaran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zedaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zedaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zedaran.
