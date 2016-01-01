Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Wyatt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Wyatt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mentor, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8039 Broadmoor Rd Ste 15, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 269-1500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyatt?
About Dr. Elizabeth Wyatt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285744276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.