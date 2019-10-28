Elizabeth Wheatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Wheatley, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Wheatley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA.
Elizabeth Wheatley works at
Locations
Gaertner Psychiatric621 Emancipation Hwy Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 372-2028
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my whole 30 years on this planet I have never found such an amazing NP. I was referred to her after a "vacation" in Snowden at Fredericksburg while I was going through a rough time. She is a very personable, no-nonsense medical professional with a massive bank of knowledge that doesn't just tell you what you "want" to hear like some other mental health professionals. She always had my best interest in mind and was more than happy to explain things I didn't understand about my mental health care in an incredibly articulate and easy to understand way. She will spend as much time with you and answer as many questions as you need in a session. After monthly and sometimes every 3 week visits, just one year of medication combination changes and behavioral modifications, I was feeling the best I have ever felt in my life. No other doctor has ever been able to do that for me. If other doctors have not worked for you, I highly recommend an assessment from Elizabeth.
About Elizabeth Wheatley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Wheatley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Wheatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Wheatley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Wheatley.
