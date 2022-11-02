See All Physicians Assistants in Winter Garden, FL
Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Winter Garden, FL. 

Elizabeth Vidal works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Garden
    4020 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-5593

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Elizabeth Vidal?

Nov 02, 2022
The office staff were friendly and helped the people. I would recommend this office.
— Nov 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Vidal to family and friends

Elizabeth Vidal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Elizabeth Vidal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C.

About Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205330198
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Vidal, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elizabeth Vidal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Vidal works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Elizabeth Vidal’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Vidal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.