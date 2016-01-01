Elizabeth Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Vickers
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Vickers is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Elizabeth Vickers works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Vickers?
About Elizabeth Vickers
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760979041
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Vickers works at
Elizabeth Vickers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Vickers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.