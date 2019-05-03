Dr. Van Rensburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Van Rensburg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Van Rensburg, PHD is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2714 82nd St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 281-1000
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Has worked wonders for my 5 year old daughter.
About Dr. Elizabeth Van Rensburg, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1992710313
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Rensburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Rensburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Rensburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Rensburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Rensburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Rensburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.