Elizabeth Tringali, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Tringali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Tringali, PA
Overview
Elizabeth Tringali, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida, College Of Medicine, Physician Assistant Studies.
Elizabeth Tringali works at
Locations
-
1
Total Rejuvenation225 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 283-1166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Tringali?
Thank you Elizabeth for getting my body to perform at it's best. I feel your expertise with vitamins and supplements has changed my life! I am so excited and grateful for you.
About Elizabeth Tringali, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306970504
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, College Of Medicine, Physician Assistant Studies
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Tringali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Tringali accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Tringali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Tringali works at
18 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Tringali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Tringali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Tringali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Tringali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.