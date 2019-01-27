Dr. Ton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Ton works at
Locations
-
1
New Era Eyecare3105 10th St N, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 243-2500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ton?
Dr. Elizabeth Ton is very sweet, efficient, and professional! I had a great visit and I highly recommend her office. The office location is very convenient and easy to get to. Thanks again!
About Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1508904020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ton works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.