Elizabeth Templeman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Templeman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Elizabeth Templeman works at LifeStance Health in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Behavioral Health
    1030 Monarch St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 299-3141
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Elizabeth works with both my wife and me in regard to our medical needs. She is very understanding, always kind no matter our situation that day, and very knowledgeable in her suggestions as far as medicines and practices to try. I am grateful that we found her!
    Oct 22, 2020
    About Elizabeth Templeman, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164735189
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Templeman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Templeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Templeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Templeman works at LifeStance Health in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Elizabeth Templeman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Templeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Templeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Templeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Templeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

