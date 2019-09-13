Elisabeth Tatum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elisabeth Tatum, LMFT
Overview
Elisabeth Tatum, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Aptos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9520 Soquel Dr Ste C, Aptos, CA 95003 Directions (831) 688-8789
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elisabeth Tatum?
This is the real deal. Passionate and intelligent with many tools to help couples. 100% approved from us!
About Elisabeth Tatum, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, French
- 1932219789
Frequently Asked Questions
Elisabeth Tatum accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elisabeth Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elisabeth Tatum speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Elisabeth Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elisabeth Tatum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elisabeth Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elisabeth Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.