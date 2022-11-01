Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Suprak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University-Arizona School Of Health Science, MSPAS.
Faspsych LLC8687 E Via de Ventura Ste 310, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 970-9097Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Amazing with adolescents, teens, and adults. Elizabeth is attentive, listens, reflective, and very knowledgeable.
About Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 5 years of experience
- English
- A.T. Still University-Arizona School Of Health Science, MSPAS
- Ottawa University, BA Education, Science
Elizabeth Suprak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Suprak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Suprak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Suprak.
