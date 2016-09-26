Dr. Strickler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Strickler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Strickler, PHD is a Psychologist in Blairsville, GA.
Dr. Strickler works at
Locations
Mary Emma B. Jones Phd PC566 Murphy Hwy Ste 201, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (706) 781-6035
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strickler is a wonderful psychologist. I take my 7 year old daughter to her, and my husband and I have been to her as well for marriage counseling, and she is a warm, intelligent, and very helpful doctor. My daughter can't wait for her appointments with her! She gives great tips and advice and has helped us both immensly. I wouldn't go to anyone else!
About Dr. Elizabeth Strickler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043360324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
