Elizabeth Speed, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Speed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Speed, APRN
Overview
Elizabeth Speed, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Elizabeth Speed works at
Locations
-
1
ETMC First Physicians Gastroenterology700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 420, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Speed?
I had a follow up visit with Ms. Hope and she has always been professional, personable and caring during each visit. She works to resolve your health issues. I appreciate having Ms. Hope on my health team.
About Elizabeth Speed, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922524644
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Tyler School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Speed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Speed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Speed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Speed works at
15 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Speed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Speed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Speed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Speed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.