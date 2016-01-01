Elizabeth Soto, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Soto, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Soto, PA-C is a Pulmonologist in Winston Salem, NC.
Elizabeth Soto works at
Locations
Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7795
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Soto, PA-C
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Female
- 1417336876
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
