See All Counselors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC Icon-share Share Profile

Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC

Counseling
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC is a Counselor in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Elizabeth Simeone works at MDVIP - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Myrtle Beach Family Medicine PA
    831 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 651-1830

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Elizabeth Simeone?

Sep 18, 2021
I see her in her Murrells inlet location. Not shown on this site, but much more convenient for me than 82nd Pkwy. But if I had to, I think I'd make the trek. Three visits so far. She's an effective listener, has given some positive feedback. I do wish she took insurance! She will provide necessary documentation, though. Almost never give five stars, especially this early. Will post again after more visits.
Bob — Sep 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC
How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Simeone to family and friends

Elizabeth Simeone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Elizabeth Simeone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC.

About Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275786766
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Simeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Simeone works at MDVIP - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Elizabeth Simeone’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Simeone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Simeone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Simeone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Simeone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.