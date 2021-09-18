Elizabeth Simeone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC
Overview
Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC is a Counselor in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Elizabeth Simeone works at
Locations
Myrtle Beach Family Medicine PA831 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 651-1830
Ratings & Reviews
I see her in her Murrells inlet location. Not shown on this site, but much more convenient for me than 82nd Pkwy. But if I had to, I think I'd make the trek. Three visits so far. She's an effective listener, has given some positive feedback. I do wish she took insurance! She will provide necessary documentation, though. Almost never give five stars, especially this early. Will post again after more visits.
About Elizabeth Simeone, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1275786766
