Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University.



Dr. Silvernale works at Health Care Partners, LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.