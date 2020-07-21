Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvernale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University.
Dr. Silvernale works at
Locations
Stoneridge Hospice LLC20860 N Tatum Blvd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (954) 228-0530Saturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Elizabeth Silvernale, Ph.D.2200 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 200, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 228-0530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silvernale?
I am so happy to have found a therapist that I could really connect with. Dr. Silvernale has helped me to trust my self and make well thought out decisions.
About Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821322330
Education & Certifications
- International University Of St. Kitts
- Scripps Mercy
- United States International University
- United States International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvernale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvernale accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvernale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvernale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvernale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvernale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvernale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.