Elizabeth Shireman, CNM
Elizabeth Shireman, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Elizabeth Shireman works at
Longview Wellness Center1107 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 758-2610
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Mrs. Beth! So sweet ! Great at what she does and an awesome CNM!!
About Elizabeth Shireman, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598241309
Elizabeth Shireman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Elizabeth Shireman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Shireman works at
