Elizabeth Shapard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Shapard, WHCNP
Overview
Elizabeth Shapard, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Elizabeth Shapard works at
Locations
Daryoush Jamal M.D.2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 14, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 437-1000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know if I want to share much because I am afraid like so many practices she will get so busy and popular I won’t be able to to see her regularly but her wisdom and experience really worked for me. I am looking forward for continuing private care. In my old age I have seen many practitioners so I wanted to give her a ROCKSTAR rating!!
About Elizabeth Shapard, WHCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255404810
Elizabeth Shapard accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Shapard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Shapard works at
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Shapard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Shapard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Shapard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Shapard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.