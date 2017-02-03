Elizabeth Sather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Sather, PSY
Overview
Elizabeth Sather, PSY is a Psychologist in Englewood, CO.
Locations
- 1 6099 S Quebec St Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80111 Directions (303) 680-4455
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best. She truly cares about the outcomes of her patients. Her approach is very helpful. She provides coaching & direction vs so many counselors only asking you to tell them about your day, your situation and not receiving that much feedback in trying a new approach. She has been excellent with teens and parents.
About Elizabeth Sather, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1508071523
