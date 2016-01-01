Elizabeth Sanchez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Sanchez, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Sanchez, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Elizabeth Sanchez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vivek Gupta MD Sc - Chicago Avenue2331 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 772-7858
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Sanchez?
About Elizabeth Sanchez, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457893661
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Sanchez works at
Elizabeth Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.