Elizabeth Salazar-Young, LPC
Overview
Elizabeth Salazar-Young, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7400 Viscount Blvd Ste 201, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 592-3287
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Salazar-Young, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1316954233
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Salazar-Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Salazar-Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Salazar-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Salazar-Young speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Salazar-Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Salazar-Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Salazar-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Salazar-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.