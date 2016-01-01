See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Elizabeth Salazar-Young, LPC

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Elizabeth Salazar-Young, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7400 Viscount Blvd Ste 201, El Paso, TX 79925 (915) 592-3287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Biofeedback
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elizabeth Salazar-Young, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316954233
